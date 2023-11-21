Hearts manager highlights key player who stood out in the Edinburgh derby

Eva Olid believes that Addie Handley “changed the game” after coming off the bench in Hearts’ 2-1 loss to Hibs on Saturday.

Addie Handley sets herself up for a cross. Credit: David Mollison

The full-back was subbed on just after the visitors went 2-0 down at Easter Road alongside captain Georgia Hunter. Down the left flank, Handley was then able to provide a significant threat for Hearts in the final 25 minutes with her crosses causing all types of problems. The 19-year-old managed to register an assist for Katie Lockwood’s goal and almost collected another in the final seconds as Katie Fraine managed to cling onto Carly Girasoli’s header.

“She changed the match because she brought energy, attitude and hard work,” Olid explained. “It is what you need in these matches.”

After an impressive second half to last season, Handley has struggled for regular game time this season due to the signing of Esther Morgan. She has often been restricted to making her impacts off of the bench with last weekend’s performance being the standout so far.