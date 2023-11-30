We look over Hearts’ most memorable moments from 2023 now the end of the year approaches.

Yeeun Park, Jenna Penman, Lizzie Waldie and Sade Adamolekun celebrate a dramatic win against Spartans. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Hearts have had a sensational year. Under Eva Olid’s guidance, her side has broken multiple records, produced dramatic comebacks and seen off their rivals in many fixtures. With only two games left to play this year, we look back at Hearts’ most memorable moments of 2023.

Record crowd see dramatic Tynecastle finish

Georgia Hunter celebrates netting a dramatic equaliser against Hibs. Credit: David Mollison

The first Edinburgh derby of 2023 saw Hearts host Hibs at Tynecastle. With both teams on a good run of form, the stadium was packed. 7,024 attended the derby, a record attendance for a women’s game at the stadium. With many Hearts fans hoping for the side’s first derby victory since 2020, their hopes were soon dashed as Michaela McAlonie put the visitors ahead. However, in the 89th minute, captain Georgia Hunter stepped up to head in an equaliser and ensured points were shared.

Ciara Grant leaves it late at Rangers

Ciara Grant went on to win Hearts Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Hearts headed to Rangers in late April with slim hopes of pulling off an upset. While Eva Olid’s side had managed to hold out for a 0-0 earlier in the year, they now faced the Glaswegians amidst their final run-in for the title. Scotland international Sam Kerr put the hosts ahead in the first half and that looked like it would be enough to seal the victory for the hosts. However, in the dying seconds of the game, Cailin Michie was brought down in the box. This gave midfielder Ciara Grant the opportunity to level the game in the 94th minute which she took with open arms.

Record SWPL finish

Fourth place in the SWPL1 was Hearts' highest-ever finish. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

After a highly impressive campaign, Hearts finally reaped the rewards of their success as they confirmed a fourth-place finish in the SWPL1. It was the highest position the side had ever achieved since it was established. Despite losing 3-0 to eventual league winners Glasgow City, Hibs’ 1-0 home defeat to Rangers meant that their position in the table was secure. Hearts would then return home a few days later to face their Edinburgh rivals in one final test.

Aimee Anderson's screamer earns derby victory

Aimee Anderson celebrates after making it 2-0 vs Hibs. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

After the first three Edinburgh derby’s ended 1-1, Hearts had one more chance to oversee a victory against their rivals. Playing at their usual home of the Oriam, Erin Rennie put the hosts 1-0 up before Anderson smashed in a stunning effort to give the hosts a 2-0 lead at half-time. Katie Lockwood did get one back for Hibs but Hearts held strong to see out a fantastic 2-1 victory against their bitter rivals.

Dramatic comeback at Ainslie Park

Hearts celebrate as they score a dramatic winner against Spartans. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie