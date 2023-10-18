News you can trust since 1873
Hearts’ ‘never-give-up attitude’ will push them to new heights

Winger Olufolasade Adamolekun insists that Hearts’ ‘never-give-up’ attitude will help push her side to more results this season.

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:44 BST
Sade Adamolekun nets the winning goal against Spartans. Credit: (© ScottishPower Womens Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)Sade Adamolekun nets the winning goal against Spartans. Credit: (© ScottishPower Womens Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)
The Jamaican international was the star of the show on the weekend as she scored a late brace to complete Hearts’ 4-3 comeback against Spartans. However, despite the drama the game conducted, the result wasn’t too much of a surprise for Adamolekun due to the work ethic she and her teammates possess.

“We have all come together and had that conversation, no matter what the score is, we are going to keep working for each other and get those three points,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It’s something that we all share, we all have that heart in us. It is something that is very important that the heart is in us, and we want to make sure that we are still working for each other and get that result.”

Adamolekun certainly played her part in the comeback. Her equaliser in the 85th minute was a stunning finish from distance before the 22-year-old tapped home the winner in the dying seconds.

“I turned and opened it up as I wanted to create that space for myself,” she said looking back on the equaliser. “The ‘keeper was a little off the line so I thought, why not? I put a little bit of power to make sure I got that shot, we needed a goal to get back into it, get the team back into it and be able to push for the winner.

“The second goal was great play through the back. It started with Jenna [Penman], headed on by Carly [Girasoli] and great control by Katie [Lockwood] who made the unselfish decision to pass. We just had to make sure we were composed, it was the 95th minute so it was great composure from all of us knowing that we needed that goal and those points. It was a great game from the team overall for just showing our work ethic and passion for each other.”

Since signing for Hearts in the summer, finding the back of the net hasn’t been a problem for the attacker. Last weekend’s goals have taken her tally up to four so far this season with the Jamaican international clearly adapting well to her new life in Scotland. However, despite her current purple patch of form, Adamolekun remains a team player as she insists that she isn’t fused about who finds the back of the net as long as the wins keep on coming.

“I’m still adjusting to the weather but it’s been great, the girls have been amazing, the team is great and the coaching staff is amazing so adjusting has not been that hard,” she added. “Going into these next few games we just want to make sure that we are winning. It doesn’t matter who is scoring those goals, I am happy with that if we get that win.”

