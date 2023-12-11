Hearts player is “one of the best in the league” insists manager

Eva Olid insists that Katie Lockwood is “one of the best midfielders in the league” after her fantastic recent form.

Lockwood has been sensational since she signed from rivals Hibs in the summer. So far this campaign, the 25-year-old has netted 12 times and is one of the top scorers in the division. In recent games, her form has truly stood out. The midfielder has scored 11 times in her last seven games which includes a goal in the Edinburgh derby as well as four past Hamilton in a 6-1 victory. On the weekend, her performance stood out again, as she netted a brace in a 4-1 thumping away to Partick Thistle.

“For me, she is amazing with her movements and running in behind,” Eva Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Not many midfielders know how to do that but she knows. She is one of the best midfielders in the league.”

Hearts’ summer signings have really stepped up in recent games. Olufolasade Adamolekun continues to provide a creative spark in the middle of the pitch, while Carly Girasoli shows no signs of slowing down in front of goal as the defender netted her fifth of the season against Partick. Addie Handley, who has been at Hearts for just over two years, is thrilled at the ability that her new teammates are showing and the strength in depth the club now have.

“We have made very good signings and Katie [Lockwood] is definitely one of them,” Handley added. “Overall, we have really strength in depth. On our bench, we have players that I believe that we really can trust.