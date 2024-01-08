Hearts praise Scottish Cup opponents Edinburgh Caledonia after derby victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Jam Tarts cruised into the next round of the cup thanks to a 9-0 triumph against their League One opponents. Multiple Hearts players impressed including debutant Erin Husband and Kathleen McGovern who bagged four goals. However, despite the comprehensiveness of the victory, Beith was impressed with how Edinburgh Caley managed the game throughout.

“I thought they were absolutely fantastic,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “They were really brave; we don’t know a lot about them because of the lack of footage, but you expected a different game in terms of sitting and defending a little bit more. You can see there that from minute one to 90, they are trying to build from the back, trying to play and high pressing. The way they set about their game plan, they were really really good.”

While a 9-0 scoreline may seem punishing, in reality, it shows how impressive Edinburgh Caledonia were. Hearts have demolished multiple SWPL1 teams this season including 6-1 wins over Hamilton and Partick Thistle. Olid also named a strong team for the cup, with all but one player receiving multiple minutes in the league this season.

Multiple SWPL1 sides also dominated their ties with Hibs overcoming second-tier side St. Johnstone 10-0. Yet, the visitors held out well for the majority of the tie with goalkeeper Robyn Taylor particularly impressing with a number of great stops. Speaking after the match, manager Euan Cole believed there were multiple positives to take from the game.

“For us the scoreline was irrelevant,” Cole told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We just wanted to play our way. We have played some big teams in the cup, Boroughmuir last year and Glasgow City a few years ago and they were heavy scorelines. That was actually the lowest we have had against a team at this level. I am happy with that and they are happy with that as well.

“The way we played was the way we always play, the biggest difference today was just how quickly we were pressed. Maybe in League One, we have time to take a touch but the speed at which Hearts were pressing, it was like nothing that we have faced before. We will hopefully take something from that and if we can start doing things quicker and at that sort of pace, that would put us in good stead going forward.”

