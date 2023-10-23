Hearts reveal secret to recent goalscoring form

Hearts reveal how they have managed to drastically improve their fortunes in front of goal in recent weeks.

(Left to right) Georgia Timms, Carly Girasoli and Kathleen McGovern have netted a combined 15 times so far this season. Credit: (© ScottishPower Womens Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

Despite a highly impressive last campaign, one major issue for the club was their proficiency in front of goal. Hearts only netted 39 times, the lowest in the top half, and often had to rely on their backline to see out a result.

However, things have dramatically changed this season with the Jam Tarts already hitting the net 30 times in 11 league games. Results such as a 4-0 away win to Hamilton, their 6-1 win against Partick Thistle as well as a 5-1 demolition against Motherwell on the weekend have ended any fears that they are still searching for their goalscoring touch. With Hearts now boasting 18 goals in their last four league games, assistant manager Sean Burt points to what he believes is the secret behind this windfall.

“The biggest contribution has been the players that have come in,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “If you look around the team now, everybody is happy to chip in with goals. If you look at today, Jenna Penman, Eilidh Davies, Katie Lockwood and Carly [Girasoli] is always a threat from set-plays. Last season we were relying more on Georgia [Timms] having a good day, a set-play or Ciara Grant hoping up with a free-kick. At the moment, everyone is capable in the final third, it is a huge threat for opposition teams.”

Sunday’s performance was as resounding as it gets. Motherwell has provided a highly competitive tie for Hearts over recently with the games usually being decided by a singular goal. However, the hosts completely blew them away and could have easily scored more than five.