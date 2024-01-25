Hearts secure Rangers starlet for their second signing of 2024
Hearts have confirmed the signing of Megan Bell who joins the club on loan from Rangers.
The midfielder initially started her career out at Linfield where she made her debut at just 14 years of age. From here, she made the switch to English side Durham. Here, Bell would make 14 appearances for the club, which included a debut goal before moving to Rangers in 2020.
Despite struggling with injuries since moving north of the border, the 22-year-old has managed to win multiple honours. This includes lifting both the SWPL1 title as well as the Sky Sports Cup last season. On top of this, Bell has also collected 25 caps for Northern Ireland
Eva Olid was extremely pleased to have secured Bell’s services as she told Hearts: “I’m delighted Megan [Bell] has agreed to join us on loan. She is a player we have watched and admired for some time now, so I’m very excited to see what she can bring to us.
“Everyone knows we want to dominate possession and create opportunities in our games. Megan [Bell] is a very creative player, who will help us do just that. I very much look forward to working with her.”
Bell has now become the second player that Hearts have brought in this month after goalkeeper Rachael Johnstone joined the club last week. The midfielder will now come in and try to help the club re-secure fourth place in the SWPL1. Hearts return to action this weekend as they host Spartans.