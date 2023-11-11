Here are the latest news and transfer news headlines from across Scottish football including Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and the national team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest round of Scottish Premiership action kicks off later today with Hearts on their travels once again and Hibs back at Easter Road.

Steven Naismith's side head to Fir Park to face Motherwell while Nick Montgomery's Hibs want to put last weekend's Viaplay Cup semi final disappointment behind them as they welcome Kilmarnock. Both games are slated for 3pm kick offs along with St Johnstone v Ross County and Dundee v St Mirren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers are both in action tomorrow with the Gers away to Livigston and the Hoops welcoming Aberdeen. Meanwhile, there are some big news and transfer news headlines this morning including a big Scotland selection claim involving a Hearts star and a transfer move for a defender who has been linked with both Old Firm clubs.

Scotland boss could play Hearts and Motherwell stars in upcoming internationals

The Scotsman are reporting that Scotland boss Steve Clarke could make the decision to play Hearts' Zander Clarke in one of their upcoming international matches and Motherwell's Liam Kelly in the other. First choice stopper Angus Gunn is out injured and one of the two Premiership players has been expected to fill in against Georgia and Norway.

Clarke also spoke about Hearts' Craig Gordon who could return to the international picture once he is back fully fit. He said: "I know Craig is improving, he is getting better. I think the people at Hearts are expecting him to be more involved after this international camp, which is good.”

Preston 'making big push' to sign Celtic and Rangers linked defender

According to a report from the Lancashire Evening Post, Preston North End have been linked with a move for Hammarby star Nathaniel Adjei. It is claimed that the EFL Championship side are 'making the biggest push' to land the 21-year old and are willing to pay the reported £3m asking price.