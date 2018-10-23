Hearts v Hibs: Andrew Dallas to referee first Edinburgh derby of season

Andrew Dallas has been announced as the match official for the first Edinburgh derby of the season.

Andrew Dallas was in charge of the fixture last October when Hibs defeated Hearts 1-0 at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Steven McLean will be the fourth official, while David McGeachie and Frank Connor are the assistant referees for the clash at Tynecastle.

It will be the second match between the Edinburgh rivals that Dallas has refereed in his career after last season’s 1-0 victory for Hibs over Hearts at Easter Road.

He has been in charge of one game for each side so far this season: Hearts were able to secure a 4-1 victory away to Hamilton on the opening day of the league campaign, while a late Jamie Maclaren goal salvaged a point from Hibs’ August 25 meeting against Aberdeen.

Dallas’ last match was Rangers 4-1 victory over Hamilton Accies at the Hope CBD Stadium, where he awarded the away side two late penalties as Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard picked up his first league win away from home.