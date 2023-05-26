Hearts v Hibs: TV info; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

What’s at stake?

European football and bragging rights. Hearts are two points and one place ahead of their rivals in fourth place, which will guarantee a place in Europe. Steven Naismith’s must avoid defeat to do that. Hibs must win to overtake their rivals on the final day of the season and take that European place instead. Whoever finishes fifth will then be depending on Celtic to beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final to get a place in Europe, but that would be in an earlier round and mean an earlier start to the new season.

Match details

Hearts v Hibs

Who: Hearts v Hibernian. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. When: Saturday, May 27. Kick-off 12.30pm. Referee: Don Robertson. Assistants: Alan Mulvanny & Ross Macleod. Fourth Official: Euan Anderson. VAR: Greg Aitken. AVAR: Jonathan Bell

TV and ticket info

The match has not been selected for live television coverage. Highlights will be on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel from 7.30pm on Saturday evening. The programme will be repeated at 11.20pm on BBC One Scotland.

There is no pay-per-view option for supporters inside the UK but both Hearts TV and Hibs TV are offering a live audio service. The reason for the PPV blackout is because Sky Sports are showing Celtic v Aberdeen, where the league trophy will be presented to the champions, which also kicks-off at 12.30pm, and the rules of the TV deal prevent clubs from showing their own PPV at the same time. A live stream will be available for Hearts TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland.

Team news

Hearts will have Alex Cochrane available against after suspension. Stephen Kingsley has been dealing with a family issue but could be back in contention. Liam Boyce has been training too and has an outside chance of making a surprise return on the bench after recovering from his ACL injury. Beni Baningime, Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon and Gary Mackay-Steven have all been out for some time and won’t be risked.

Hibs have ruled out utility man CJ Egan-Riley due to a hamstring injury. Jimmy Jeggo is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock against Celtic. Joe Newell is also recovering from a couple of contact knocks on Wednesday which make him a doubt but he is thought to be 75-25. Kyle Magennis is back in training but would be considered a big risk. The same can probably be said for Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych. Martin Boyle and Aiden McGeady are the long-term injury absentee.

Form guide

They say form goes out the window in a derby, but both teams will be in good spirits after positive results against the Old Firm in midweek.

Head-to-head

Hearts have recorded seven wins from the past 12 derbies to Hibs' two, but Lee Johnson’s men won the most recent encounter at Easter Road in Steven Naismith’s first game in charge. Hearts have won their last two home league games against Hibs, but have not managed three in a row in the top-flight since March 2010 to March 2012. Hibs are looking to win back-to-back Edinburgh derbies in the top flight for the first time since May 2009.

Manager thoughts

Hearts manager Steven Naismith said: “We have a much clearer idea of what we want to do in and out of possession, and we have a clear style. We want another good, aggressive performance."

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “The fact that they have the draw and the win on offer probably, potentially tweaks the mindset for them. For us, we know what we have to do. Straight shootout, we have to go and win the game. Simple as that.”

Bookies’ odds

Hearts 11/10, Draw 13/5, Hibs 23/10, with McBookie.

