Hearts v Motherwell: One player hits 10/10 after demolition

Hearts have now scored 18 goals in their last four league games. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

GK - Charlotte Parker-Smith - 7/10

The goalkeeper couldn’t do anything about Motherwell’s goal with the strike easily being one of the goals of the season. Her distribution was on point yet again.

RB - Jenna Penman - 8/10

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full-back got a vital goal for the hosts which really put them in command of the game. Her display caused real issues for Motherwell throughout which is a credit to her performance.

CB - Lizzie Waldie - 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quieter game compared to her teammates at the back but Waldie didn’t put a foot wrong throughout.

CB - Carly Girasoli - 8/10

Another goal from the centre-back who is making a real habit of popping up with a header off a corner. Her tally now extends to four in nine league games, a tally many strikers would be proud of, let alone a defender.

LB - Esther Morgan - 8/10

It was a great game from the full-back and her best in a Hearts jersey. Her assist for the opener was a delight to watch as she split Motherwell’s backline open with ease. Morgan’s defensive side was also on point with the visitors getting little joy down her flank.

CM - Cailin Michie - 7/10

Michie helped to control the midfield which was a central point to Hearts’ victory. Motherwell barely had a chance to get a shot away thanks to her efforts.

CM - Ye-Eun Park - 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A solid performance from the midfielder who had some good exchanges throughout the first half before coming off at the break.

CAM - Katie Lockwood - 10/10

It was a fantastic finish from Lockwood for the opener who added more goals to her collection since signing in the summer. While the ball from Morgan was magnificent, the attacker still had so much to do, yet her first-time finish ended the move with class. Her second really put the game to bed before a fantastic layoff to Eilidh Davies for Hearts’ fifth. She really was the star of the show.

RW - Georgia Timms - 7/10

It was a quieter game for Timms in terms of goal contributions but the attacker could easily have had a hat trick of assists on another day.

ST - Olufolasade Adamolekun - 7/10

Still a formidable presence in attack despite not picking up a goal. She was highly unlucky not to come away with a brace as she hit the post and had another effort tipped onto the bar.

LW - Aimee Anderson - 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a good first half for the youngster who caused Motherwell all sorts of problems with her runs. However, her influence died in the second period as the game adapted before being subbed off.

Sub - Danni Findlay - 7/10

The striker came on and added a focal point to Hearts’ attack. Her assist for Lockwood’s second really put the result to bed for the hosts .

Sub - Erin Rennie - 7/10

The midfielder came on and helped to secure the midfield just as Motherwell looked to get back into the game.

Sub - Eilidh Davies - 7/10

Davies had a brilliant impact from the bench and came away with a goal from her first touch.

Sub - Addie Handley - 6/10

Helped to see out the game.

Sub - Georgia Hunter - 6/10