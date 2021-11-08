Hearts Women off the foot of the table; Spartans held

Hearts head coach Eva Olid

Yesterday's triumph at Petershill Park was just the Jambos second win off the season as they leapfrogged Hamilton Accies, who drop to the foot of the division.

The visitors edged in front through Eilidh Begg's cross-cum shot but Thistle quickly restored parity when Rebecca McGowan netted.

The Glasgow hosts then turned the game on its head with just 15 minutes left to play as goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith was unable to keep out Danica Dalziel's powerful drive from distance.

But Hearts were only behind a matter of minutes, Maria McAneny's wonderful free-kick finding the top left-hand corner and it got better with just five minutes remaining when Georgia Hunter pulled down Claire Delworth's corner in the box and smashed the ball high into the net.

Meanwhile, Spartans drew 2-2 with Hamilton Accies at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

Debbi McCulloch's side twice had to come from behind to seal a point, Rosie McQuillan and Sarah Clelland on target for the Capital side in South Lanarkshire. Spartans stay seventh.

In SWPL 2, Boroughmuir Thistle were edged out 3-2 at New Tinto Park by league leaders Glasgow Women. Beth McLeod and Anna Murray were on the scoresheet for Suzy Shepherd's outfit.