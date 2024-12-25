Hearts and Hibs are both expected to try and reinforce their first team squad’s in the January transfer window but recruitment is also a long game and both clubs will likely also have targets in mind for summer 2025.

As ever, they could very well look to utilise the free agent market and a player who has experience in Scottish football as well as quality is often a desirable asset. There are plenty of those who are currently set to become free agents at the time of print as they approach the last six months of their deals which means they may very well be available on free transfer.