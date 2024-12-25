Hearts and Hibs are both expected to try and reinforce their first team squad’s in the January transfer window but recruitment is also a long game and both clubs will likely also have targets in mind for summer 2025.
As ever, they could very well look to utilise the free agent market and a player who has experience in Scottish football as well as quality is often a desirable asset. There are plenty of those who are currently set to become free agents at the time of print as they approach the last six months of their deals which means they may very well be available on free transfer.
Here are 10 current EFL Championship players who are all currently set to become free agents this summer that Hearts or Hibs could potentially target:
1. Freddie Woodman
The Preston North End stopper, who had a loan spells with Kilmarnock and Aberdeen earlier in his career, has been number one at Deepdale since 2022 but is entering the final six months of his contract | Getty Images
2. Jimmy Dunne
The twice capped Republic of Ireland international defender has been a regular for QPR since 2021 having had a loan spell at Hearts back in the 2018/19 season | Getty Images
3. Liam Lindsay
Another regular a Preston who has been away from the Scottish game since leaving Partick Thistle in 2021. Has turned out for Barnsley and Stoke City and still only 29-years old. | Getty Images
4. Ryan Hedges
Blackburn Rovers signed the Welsh winger from Aberdeen in 2022 but he has been in and out of the team there and is now approaching the final months of his contract | Getty Images
