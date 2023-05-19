You will have no doubt seen one or two of these famous faces taking in the action at Tynecastle over the years.

Edinburgh has produced more than its fair share of celebrities, notable names and world class athletes throughout history and many of them have never hidden their allegiances when it comes to which side of the city their football allegiances lie.

Although Hibs may have the likes of Andy Murray and The Proclaimers among their famous fans there are also plenty of big name Jambos’ supporters. They include one of the greatest Olympic athletes in the history of Team GB as well as several recognisable film and TV personalities.

Here is a list of ten famous Hearts supporters including world champion sportspeople, actors, politicians and more:

1 . Sir Chris Hoy The four time Olympic gold medallist is one of the Jambos most famous supporters and can often be seen at Tynecastle taking in the action

2 . LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Ken Stott attends the World Premiere of "The Hobbit: The Battle OF The Five Armies" at Odeon Leicester Square on December 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) Despite playing Hibs supporting detective Inspector Rebus, The Hobbit star is actually a supporter of the Jam Tarts. He recently stared alongside famous Hibs fan Dougray Scott in the series 'Crime'.

3 . Gavin Hastings One of the greatest rugby union players to ever pull on the dark blue for Scotland, the Britigh & Irish Lions legend may have made his name across the road at Murrayfield but he grew up supporting the Jambos

4 . Stephen Hendry Scotland has a long history of producing world champions and one of the greatest ever, seven time snooker world champion, Stephen Hendry was brought up in Gorgie