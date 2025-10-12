A look at a few big name players from around the globe that the Edinburgh sides could sign for nothing.

Hearts and Hibs took full advantage of the summer transfer window to bolster their squads as both Derek McInnes and David Gray made plenty new additions. The Jambos broke their transfer record on Brazilian midfielder, Ageu, while Hibees’ marquee signing, Thibault Klidje cost them around £1 million.

With January only a few months away, as well as many players across Europe out of contract in the summer, both Edinburgh clubs could get ahead of the game and start looking at some additions for next season.

From in-form Scottish Premiership stars to a product of the Liverpool academy, here’s a look at 10 attackers either Hearts or Hibs could potentially acquire free of charge:

1 . Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls) It would have to be a considerable drop in wages, but perhaps he could be persuaded to move back to Scotland to salvage his International career. The 29-year old hasn't featured for Steve Clarke's side since last October. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Mikael Mandron (St Mirren) The Buddies striker has been on fire this season and has proved a real handful for every defence he's came up against. The 30 year old could be an ideal back up to a Shankland or a Bowie. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell) In a Motherwell side that's been firing on all cylinders, the Zimbabwean has bagged three goals already this season despite mostly being deployed out wide. At just 22 years of age, he's only going to get better. | SNS Group Photo Sales