1 . Ryan McGowan (Scottish Football Podcast)

"There's a crazy stat. I can't believe Hearts have never beaten Rangers at Hampden. I felt throughout the game Hearts had good spells and did well in certain stages of the game but I don't think they ever threatened Rangers. Carried a big enough goal threat. They didn't have that cutting edge up front which is crazy to say when you have Shankland up there." Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group