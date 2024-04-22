The pundits have weighed in with their Scottish Cup semi-final verdicts after Hearts were edged out 2-0 by Rangers at Hampden Park.
A winless streak at the national stadium against the Ibrox club stretches to 15 games for the Jambos, who went down to a Cyriel Dessers double. Early tricky feet from the Nigerian handed Steven Naismith’s men the worst possible start before John Lundstram dispossessed impressive Tynecastle youngster Macaulay Tait, giving Todd Cantwell incentive to tee up another Dessers goal.
Rangers face Celtic in the final. It means that Hearts now have five post-split Premiership games remaining this term, with third spot confirmation the aim now that position has been cemented as a European group stage place.
From John Robertson to a hero of 2012, here is what the pundits thought of the match between Hearts and Rangers in Mount Florida.
1. Ryan McGowan (Scottish Football Podcast)
"There's a crazy stat. I can't believe Hearts have never beaten Rangers at Hampden. I felt throughout the game Hearts had good spells and did well in certain stages of the game but I don't think they ever threatened Rangers. Carried a big enough goal threat. They didn't have that cutting edge up front which is crazy to say when you have Shankland up there." Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2. Richard Foster (Scottish football podcast)
"Cantwell was excellent for the second goal. I don't think Hearts did enough to stop the ball going in the net. There are three players there, and it manages to go through them. It's that emergency defending where you just throw your body at it." Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. Robert Snodgrass (Premier Sports)
"On the second goal, Rowles and Kent just back off and give him 20 or 25 yards to keep running. A player like Cantwell, that's what he wants. He lays it in, rebound, and Dessers keeps his composure to score."
4. Neil McCann (Sportscene)
"Rangers needed this big time given the last couple of results. They've been flat but they got off to the best possible start. Rangers controlled it, Hearts didn't have the quality to hurt them."
