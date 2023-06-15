3 . Samuel Shashoua (Tenerife)

A former Tottenham youth player, from London, Shashoua is out of contract this summer and is likely to move on from Tenerife have started only five games in the Spanish second tier last term. He's only 24 years old so would represent potential sell-on value if he performs well. A great dribbler as well as playing with pace, he can operate up front, on the wing or in the attacking-midfield role. Photo: Nathan Stirk