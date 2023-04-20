News you can trust since 1873
11 classic Hearts strips to look back on - including home and away tops

Looking back at old Hearts home and away strips

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 11th Nov 2022, 16:03 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST

Football club’s strips evoke memories in fans, some good, some bad, and Capital club Hearts are no different, with many kit designs over the years going down well with fans, with some maybe not so much. While the home strip very rarely deviates from the traditional maroon top and white shorts for the Tynecastle men, some away strips have delighted and shocked fans in recent years.

This classic Reebok Hearts kit was released in 2003 and was a big hit with Jambos.

1. Home 2003-04

This classic Reebok Hearts kit was released in 2003 and was a big hit with Jambos. Photo: Bill Henry

Hearts players Kevin James and Grant Murray at the launch of this popular Hearts strip in 1999.

2. Away 1999-2000

Hearts players Kevin James and Grant Murray at the launch of this popular Hearts strip in 1999. Photo: JON SAVAGE

Hearts players Andy Webster and Kevin McKenna show off thier ball skill and their team;s new away strip in May 2002. Photo by Julie Bull.

3. Away 2004-05

Hearts players Andy Webster and Kevin McKenna show off thier ball skill and their team;s new away strip in May 2002. Photo by Julie Bull. Photo: Julie Bull

The classic candy stripe Hearts away kit is still popular with Hearts fans to this day.

4. Away 1989-90

The classic candy stripe Hearts away kit is still popular with Hearts fans to this day. Photo: sub

