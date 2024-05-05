Hearts already know what lies ahead for them during the final fortnight of the Premiership season.

Despite Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at title favourites Celtic, Steven Naismith’s men have secured third place in the table and will be back in European competition next season after competing in the Europa Conference League earlier in the campaign.

There are some on-field matters to contend with between now and the end of the season as Hearts host Dundee next weekend before visiting St Mirren for their final away day of the campaign. Then they could have a big say in the title race as the curtain comes down on the season with a home game against Rangers.

But once that trio of fixtures come to a close, all focus will go on strengthening Naismith’s ranks during the summer and one area for improvement will be at full-back. There are some intriguing options available for Hearts should they choose to venture into the free transfer market - and we have selected just 11 of them.

1 . Danny McNamara - Millwall Has experience in the Scottish Premiership after a loan spell at St Johnstone and has two full caps for Republic of Ireland.

2 . Shaun Rooney - Fleetwood Town A Scottish Cup winners with St Johnstone who had plenty of interest when he left Scotland and is confirmed to be leaving the League One side.

3 . Jeremy Ngakia - Watford The 23-year old has struggled for regular first team football at Watford since leaving boyhood club West Ham in 2020 and could challenge himself north of the border if an opportunity arose.

4 . Ryan Strain - St Mirren Has earned plaudits with the Buddies this season and is being touted for a big move.