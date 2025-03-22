Hearts have a strong tradition of supplying the Scotland men’s international team with players not just in the current squad but throughout recent and more distant history.

Teenage striker James Wilson looks set to be the next in a long line of Tynecastle academy products that will wear the famous dark blue strip after being called up to Steve Clarke’s most recent squad. The question now is if he will achieve that while still a Hearts player and become just the 12th man to do so since the turn of the millennium...