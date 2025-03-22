The last 11 Hearts stars to make their Scotland debuts as bright international future hoped for James Wilson

Here is every Hearts player who won their first Scotland cap while on the books at Tynecastle since the turn of the millennium.

Hearts have a strong tradition of supplying the Scotland men’s international team with players not just in the current squad but throughout recent and more distant history.

Teenage striker James Wilson looks set to be the next in a long line of Tynecastle academy products that will wear the famous dark blue strip after being called up to Steve Clarke’s most recent squad. The question now is if he will achieve that while still a Hearts player and become just the 12th man to do so since the turn of the millennium...

These are the last 11 Scotland international who won their first caps while on the books at Hearts:

The now Rangers centre back was the last player to earn a Scotland debut while at Tynecastle which came in a 4-0 defeat to Belgium in 2018

1. John Souttar (2018)

The now Rangers centre back was the last player to earn a Scotland debut while at Tynecastle which came in a 4-0 defeat to Belgium in 2018 | SNS Group

Was first called up to the Scotland squad in 2014 but didn't earn a cap until two years later in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Italy

2. Callum Paterson (2014)

Was first called up to the Scotland squad in 2014 but didn't earn a cap until two years later in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Italy | SNS Group

Won the first of his ten Scotland caps in a 2009 friendly against Japan which Scotland lost 2-0

3. Lee Wallace (2009)

Won the first of his ten Scotland caps in a 2009 friendly against Japan which Scotland lost 2-0 | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

The former Jambos captain, who was also eligible to represent France, made his Scotland debut during his first spell with Hearts when he came off the bench in a 3-1 defeat to the Czech Republic in 2008

4. Christophe Berra (2008)

The former Jambos captain, who was also eligible to represent France, made his Scotland debut during his first spell with Hearts when he came off the bench in a 3-1 defeat to the Czech Republic in 2008 | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

