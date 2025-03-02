The pundits were out in force with opinions aplenty in the aftermath of a huge Hibs win over Hearts.

After a draw between Aberdeen and Dundee United, David Gray’s side go into a Scottish Cup weekend sitting third in the Premiership after a 2-1 success over a Jambos side who have been in good form under Neil Critchley. Martin Boyle opened the scoring for Hibs.

Jorge Grant rattled in an almost instant response and it wasn’t until the second half when the third and decisive goal of the game came. It was worth the wait as Jack Iredale lashed home a memorable win.

Home fans stayed for a rousing renditition of Sunshine on Leith while away fans quickly departed Easter Road, already looking to Friday’s Scottish Cup last eight tie against Dundee. Hibs’ unbeaten streak will be put to the ultimate test next weekend away to Celtic in the cup.

Pundits have been dissecting the game in Leith. Here’s how 11 of them reacted.

Marvin Bartley (X) "Absolute scenes!! Some brilliant performances today but for me, Moriah-Welsh was another level! Top class from the lads"

John Collins (Sportsound) "This is the best atmosphere I've felt at Easter Road for a long, long time. That rendition of Sunshine on Leith was just fantastic!"

Ryan McGowan (Sky) "It's Hearts trying to play off richochets. It's more hope than anything. Balls into the box, Hibs' back three have done really well in the second half in terms of their defending, clearing the box. All credit to Hibs, Hearts are playing into their hands in terms of not playing down the sides and just lumping it forward."