It was sparks and fire when Hearts met Hibs in the latest Edinburgh derby clash - with the Easter Road side winning 2-1 at Tynecastle.

The visitors came out flying and hit their rivals for six with a Josh Campbell header deflecting off Kye Rowles and into the net to put David Gray’s team ahead. Campbell was denied a certain second with an outstanding Craig Gordon save and Chris Cadden came close too.

Then from nothing, a tame Lawrence Shankland header was inexplicably sliced into the bottom corner by Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri to level the game up. A nip and tuck second half played out before another excellent Nicky Cadden cross put the ball on a plate for Dwight Gayle to tap home.

Lawrence Shankland passed up a chance in stoppage time to level up and the punters started to stream out the ground as a major Hibs party began, who move on the cusp on the top six amid good form. Hearts are dragged further into the relegation scrap mire on 16 points, five points behind Hibs. Here is how 11 pundits reacted to proceedings.

"Without Penrice and Spittal, Hearts would be bottom of the league by some distance. Hearts had spells in the game but didn't create enough opportunities to put Hibs under pressure. Hibs go away with the points.

1. Craig Levein (Sportsound)

"We were waiting to see if the influence of the subs would change this match and my goodness it did. What a ball by Nicky Cadden and it's the movement from Gayle. It's a nightmare for defenders and you know with his experience, he redirects it past Craig Gordon."

"It's three wins in a row and this doesn't happen very often. Hearts fans will need to deal with but the right team won today. Hibs well and truly deserved it. Hearts are struggling and they have a fight on their hands. It was the quitest I've heard this place."

"Off you pop Jambos. Edinburgh is Green & White."

