Hearts are set for a comfortable third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership this season and they will soon be turning their attention to the transfer market to bolster their ranks and continue to improve. One of the biggest talking points on the rumour mill is Lawrence Shankland’s future and whether it lies beyond Tynecastle.

The star goalscorer has attracted a lot of attention this season, so Hearts are likely to be considering their own options as the weeks tick down towards the window opening. Even if the skipper does remain at Tynecastle, which is still a possibility, then a bit more depth up front wouldn’t hurt with European football to think about.

Not every new recruit has to weigh heavy on the bank though, so we’ve rounded up some potential targets who won’t cost the Jambos a penny to sign. Take a look below at 11 attacking players who are into the final weeks of their current contracts and are due to become free agents at the end of the season.

1 . Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) With 87 goals in 186 games for Peterborough, including 13 this season, the Jamaica international will be a man in demand ahead of the summer transfer window. The 29-year-old has also represented Rotherham, Bristol Rovers and Coventry.

2 . Devante Cole (Barnsley) The Man City youth academy graduate was impressive enough during his two spells at Motherwell and could be a decent coup for any Premiership club this summer. Cole has notched an impressive 18 goals this season.

3 . Bruce Anderson (Livingston) Maybe not the most glamorous of captures but a decent forward at Scottish Premiership level who could bolster the Jambos squad and add depth for their European run. Anderson has notched 29 goals and 8 assists during his time at Livingston so far.