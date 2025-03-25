119 players at Premiership clubs with contracts expiring this summer including Hearts, Hibs and rival stars

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 25th Mar 2025, 09:53 BST

Here is the extensive list of Hearts, Hibs and Premiership stars who could become free agents this summer.

There are plenty of players currently heading for free agency as things stand going into the Premiership’s home straight.

Currently, Hibs are in pursuit of third place after an excellent run of Premiership form under head coach David Gray. Hearts meanwhile will be keen to keep their place in the top six and also have a Scottish Cup semi-final battle with Aberdeen to look forward to.

Both clubs in the capital have ensured some of their stars are off the free agency board. Zander Clark recently committed his future to the Jambos while Chris Cadden has signed fresh terms in Leith but will anybody else on this list commit their futures to where they’re at now?

Will the Jamie McGrath route of a pre-contract deal like he’s signed to swap Aberdeen for Hibs be in motion elsewhere? Here are 119 of the players with such decisions around them heading into the summer.

Club: Aberdeen

1. Ross Doohan

Club: Aberdeen Photo: Pete Norton

Club: Aberdeen

2. Ante Palaversa

Club: Aberdeen | SNS Group

Club: Celtic

3. Josh Clarke

Club: Celtic | SNS Group

Club: Celtic

4. Joey Dawson

Club: Celtic | SNS Group

