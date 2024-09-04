The summer transfer window has been and gone but who came out with the best shopping baskets?

Both Hearts and Hibs embarked upon expansive recruitment drive. Steven Naismith’s mixed the tried and tested in Scotland with South American flavourings while Hibs did a lot of their shopping from clubs south of the border.

Every single Premiership side made a transfer move over the course of the summer but who came out with the best deals? Taking a look at the list of clubs, we pick one player we have down as the best signing so far by each outfit.

Take a look at our picks below...

1 . Aberdeen - Dimitar Mitov Aberdeen knew what they were getting when signing this man from St Johnstone. Already won them some points, with his penalty save the platform for victory vs Ross County.

2 . Celtic - Paulo Bernardo Matt O'Riley has gone and the Portuguese midfielder has stepped into his shoes for now. Arne Engels has been signed for big money but the derby performance from Bernardo shows the elite potential he has too.

3 . Dundee United - Kristijan Trapanovski Started the season with four goals and two assists in nine games. Jim Goodwin hit North Macedonian gold with Bojan Miovski at Aberdeen and may have done so again at Tannadice.