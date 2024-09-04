12 best Premiership transfer moves of the window: Every club including Hearts & Hibs has best pick-up named

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 4th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 20:00 BST

Hearts and Hibs were amongst those to have busy transfer windows.

The summer transfer window has been and gone but who came out with the best shopping baskets?

Both Hearts and Hibs embarked upon expansive recruitment drive. Steven Naismith’s mixed the tried and tested in Scotland with South American flavourings while Hibs did a lot of their shopping from clubs south of the border.

Every single Premiership side made a transfer move over the course of the summer but who came out with the best deals? Taking a look at the list of clubs, we pick one player we have down as the best signing so far by each outfit.

Take a look at our picks below...

Aberdeen knew what they were getting when signing this man from St Johnstone. Already won them some points, with his penalty save the platform for victory vs Ross County.

1. Aberdeen - Dimitar Mitov

Aberdeen knew what they were getting when signing this man from St Johnstone. Already won them some points, with his penalty save the platform for victory vs Ross County. | SNS Group

Matt O'Riley has gone and the Portuguese midfielder has stepped into his shoes for now. Arne Engels has been signed for big money but the derby performance from Bernardo shows the elite potential he has too.

2. Celtic - Paulo Bernardo

Matt O'Riley has gone and the Portuguese midfielder has stepped into his shoes for now. Arne Engels has been signed for big money but the derby performance from Bernardo shows the elite potential he has too. | SNS Group

Started the season with four goals and two assists in nine games. Jim Goodwin hit North Macedonian gold with Bojan Miovski at Aberdeen and may have done so again at Tannadice.

3. Dundee United - Kristijan Trapanovski

Started the season with four goals and two assists in nine games. Jim Goodwin hit North Macedonian gold with Bojan Miovski at Aberdeen and may have done so again at Tannadice. | SNS Group Photo: SNS

Rangers recruitment has been lamented but Barron has added drive and energy others haven't to the Rangers midfield.

4. Rangers - Connor Barron

Rangers recruitment has been lamented but Barron has added drive and energy others haven't to the Rangers midfield. | SNS Group

