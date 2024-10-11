There are rising stars all around the Premiership - and Hearts plus Hibs share three of the most valuable 12 between them.

It’s been a tough start to the season at Tynecastle. They are winless domestically and Steven Naismith has lost his job as head coach. Hearts did start their Conference League campaign off with a win though, away to Dinamo Minsk.

At Hibs, they have had highs and lows under new head coach David Gray amid a summer of comings and goings. The CIES Football Observatory have crunched the numbers over how much each Premiership player is worth in new data.

Their algorithms suggest two Hearts players and one of Hibs’ summer signings are amongst the most valuable in Scotland. Ranking from 12th up, here’s who makes the cut.