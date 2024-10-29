James Wilson has made himself a Hearts hero with a goal in the Edinburgh derby - and he now sits in illustrious company.
The 17-year-old grabbed a memorable leveller during Sunday’s 1-1 Premiership draw with Hibs at Easter Road. It was Wilson’s second goal in as many games under new boss Neil Critchley, who remains unbeaten as Hearts head coach.
A teenage academy graduate making a name in one of the club’s biggest fixtures is what dreams are made of. Now Wilson is amongst fine company in terms of young derby scorers.
So what does the top 12 look like? John Robertson has falled down the rankings after Wilson’s moment of brilliance, and he’s made his way past plenty other favourites of the past too. Take a look at where the striker sits in terms of youngest Hearts players to score vs Hibs.