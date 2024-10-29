The 12 youngest Hearts goalscorers in Edinburgh derby history as James Wilson bumps icon out top 10

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 29th Oct 2024, 10:26 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 10:57 BST

James Wilson had a Hearts derby to remember - but how does he hold up in the history books?

James Wilson has made himself a Hearts hero with a goal in the Edinburgh derby - and he now sits in illustrious company.

The 17-year-old grabbed a memorable leveller during Sunday’s 1-1 Premiership draw with Hibs at Easter Road. It was Wilson’s second goal in as many games under new boss Neil Critchley, who remains unbeaten as Hearts head coach.

A teenage academy graduate making a name in one of the club’s biggest fixtures is what dreams are made of. Now Wilson is amongst fine company in terms of young derby scorers.

So what does the top 12 look like? John Robertson has falled down the rankings after Wilson’s moment of brilliance, and he’s made his way past plenty other favourites of the past too. Take a look at where the striker sits in terms of youngest Hearts players to score vs Hibs.

18yrs, 11m, 27d

1. 12th - Andy Black

18yrs, 11m, 27d | Getty Images

Photo Sales
18yrs, 11m, 1d

2. 11th - John Robertson

18yrs, 11m, 1d | SNS Group

Photo Sales
18yrs, 10m, 20d

3. 10th - Gordon Smith

18yrs, 10m, 20d | SNS Group

Photo Sales
18yrs, 9m, 29d

4. 8th - Callum Paterson

18yrs, 9m, 29d | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:John RobertsonPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice