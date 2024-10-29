James Wilson has made himself a Hearts hero with a goal in the Edinburgh derby - and he now sits in illustrious company.

The 17-year-old grabbed a memorable leveller during Sunday’s 1-1 Premiership draw with Hibs at Easter Road. It was Wilson’s second goal in as many games under new boss Neil Critchley, who remains unbeaten as Hearts head coach.

A teenage academy graduate making a name in one of the club’s biggest fixtures is what dreams are made of. Now Wilson is amongst fine company in terms of young derby scorers.