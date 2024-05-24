The SPFL season is drawing to a close and fans have been out in full voice supporting their teams again.

For Hearts, there has been plenty to shout about after a third place Premiership finish booked Europa League or Europa Conference League position in the revamped format.

It’s been a tough season for Hibs after a finish in the bottom six but optimism will no doubt spring as the fresh term comes nearer and the new head coach recruitment process continues. There have been plenty of colour and noise surrounding the Scottish game, from the lower leagues right up to its biggest games.

Fans of all clubs will unite this summer to support Steve Clarke and his Scotland squadt at Euro 2024. As we look back on the 23/24 season ahead of Scottish Cup final weekend between Rangers and Celtic, plus Premiership play-off final action with Ross County and Raith Rovers, we take a look at 13 of the best fan displays put on by supporters this season.

1 . Hearts fans (vs Dundee, May 11th) The Gorgie Ultras paid tribute to Lawrence Shankland in one of the final games at Tynecastle this season.

2 . Hibs fans (vs Luzern, August 10th) Home fans at Easter Road made quite the racket ahead of victory over Swiss opposition in Europe.

3 . Celtic fans (vs Kilmarnock, May 15th) Both Celtic and Kilmarnock fans made a poignant tribute to the late Tommy Burns this month.