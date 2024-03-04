They had the chance to tighten their grip in third and Hearts snatched it with both hands during a memorable 2-0 win over Celtic.

Jorge Grant's penalty and Lawrence Shankland's second half strike did the damage to leave the Hoops reeling. They had a chance to go top but the day in Gorgie belonged to the home side who were left jubilant at full-time. Hearts are now 15 points clear of fourth-placed St Mirren.

Referee Don Robertson and VAR had an eventful afternoon. They handed out a penalty to the Hoops for an Alex Cochrane foul on Yang, before the latter was sent off for a high boot on the Hearts defender following a VAR check.

The refereeing tech operated by John Beaton handed Grant the chance to level up the game after spotting a Tomoki Iwata handball, and only a marginal offside denied Shankland from making it two before half-time.

In the end it mattered not as he struck after the break to have the last laugh over Joe Hart, who TV footage appears to show him accusing Shankland of bottling the penalty taking, in more blunt terms.

Photos have arrived from the game and there are some crackers. The Edinburgh Evening News shows 13 of the best.

