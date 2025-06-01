13 former Hearts players set for free agency as things stand with heroes and ex stars facing uncertain futures

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 1st Jun 2025, 17:00 BST

Here are some of the former Hearts players who could be on the move this summer.

It’s set to be a busy summer in and around Tynecastle with Hearts transfer business already underway.

Oisin McEntee has signed for the club after time at Walsall, the latest piece of recruitment work done ahead of next season. Christian Borchgrevink and Alexandros Kyziridis have also arrived on top of Elton Kabangu’s loan being made permanent ahead of competitive action beginning next month.

It won’t just be Hearts on the prowl for moves though. There are former players of the club who could also be in search of fresh clubs this summer as free agents with terms ticking down. Looking at players who have contracts expiring in June - with some in talks over extensions - here are some of the ex Jambos who could become available as it stands should nothing be agreed with their current sides.

Last club: QPR (in contract talks)

1. Jimmy Dunne

Last club: QPR (in contract talks) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Derby County

2. Conor Washington

Last club: Derby County | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Sheffield Wednesday (in contract talks)

3. Callum Paterson

Last club: Sheffield Wednesday (in contract talks) | Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Swansea City

4. Jon McLaughlin

Last club: Swansea City | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:TynecastlePremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice