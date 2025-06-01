Oisin McEntee has signed for the club after time at Walsall, the latest piece of recruitment work done ahead of next season. Christian Borchgrevink and Alexandros Kyziridis have also arrived on top of Elton Kabangu’s loan being made permanent ahead of competitive action beginning next month.

It won’t just be Hearts on the prowl for moves though. There are former players of the club who could also be in search of fresh clubs this summer as free agents with terms ticking down. Looking at players who have contracts expiring in June - with some in talks over extensions - here are some of the ex Jambos who could become available as it stands should nothing be agreed with their current sides.