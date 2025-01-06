13 former Hearts players set to be free agents this summer or sooner as things stand including club hero

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT

There are a number of former Hearts players who are set to be free agents as things stand.

Transfer silly season is upon us and Hearts have been one of the most active clubs in Scotland so far this January.

They struck fast on New Year’s Day with the signing of forward Elton Kabangu. Red tape is holding up his involvement for now but fans will be keen to see him bolster the forward line, with Jamie McCart arriving in defence amid a number of injuries.

Kye Rowles could be heading the other way while loanee Andres Salazar has returned to Atletico Nacional after a disappointing loan spell. Former Jambos have uncertain futures too with many out of contract in the summer.

As it stands prior to new deals being offered or possible extension clauses being activated, these 13 players are set to become free agents in the summer if things don’t change. Here are the aforementioned former Hearts stars, from a club hero to some familiar names.

Club - Dundee

1. Jordan McGhee

Club - Dundee | SNS Group

Club - Dundee

2. Scott Fraser

Club - Dundee | SNS Group

Club - Rangers

3. Alex Lowry

Club - Rangers | SNS Group

Club - Ross County

4. Connor Randall

Club - Ross County | SNS Group

