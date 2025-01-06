Transfer silly season is upon us and Hearts have been one of the most active clubs in Scotland so far this January.

They struck fast on New Year’s Day with the signing of forward Elton Kabangu. Red tape is holding up his involvement for now but fans will be keen to see him bolster the forward line, with Jamie McCart arriving in defence amid a number of injuries.

Kye Rowles could be heading the other way while loanee Andres Salazar has returned to Atletico Nacional after a disappointing loan spell. Former Jambos have uncertain futures too with many out of contract in the summer.

As it stands prior to new deals being offered or possible extension clauses being activated, these 13 players are set to become free agents in the summer if things don’t change. Here are the aforementioned former Hearts stars, from a club hero to some familiar names.