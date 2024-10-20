13 great photos of Neil Critchley's first Hearts match as injured star appears + laughs shared in thumping win

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 20th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST

It was a resounding start to life at Hearts for new head coach Neil Critchley as the Jambos thrashed St Mirren 4-0 in the Premiership.

Coming into the game looking for their first win of the domestic season, the ex-QPR and Blackpool boss went about it in resounding fashion. Kenneth Vargas got the scoring underway before Daniel Oyegoke netted.

James Wilson and Blair Spittal rounded off scoring on a day where fans and some doubters over Critchley’s appointment were left impressed by this first showing. Omonia come to Tynecastle on Thursday in Conference League action before next weekend’s league derby with Hibs.

Here are 13 of the best photos from matchday one of the Critchley era at Hearts, from an injured star’s appearance to laughs and jokes aplenty.

His focus will be on recovery from a long-term knee injury for now. But Gerald Taylor was still spotted at Tynecastle to support his teammates.

1. Watching on

His focus will be on recovery from a long-term knee injury for now. But Gerald Taylor was still spotted at Tynecastle to support his teammates. | SNS Group

Hearts Assistant Head Coach Mike Garrity gets a glimpse of Tynecastle with Liam Fox, who has been promoted to the first-team fold.

2. First impressions

Hearts Assistant Head Coach Mike Garrity gets a glimpse of Tynecastle with Liam Fox, who has been promoted to the first-team fold. | SNS Group

Hearts show their support for Show Racism the Red Card pre-game.

3. Blocking out hate

Hearts show their support for Show Racism the Red Card pre-game. | SNS Group

Hearts' Kenneth Vargas (C) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammates Ben Baningime (L) and Yan Dhanda (R)

4. The opener

Hearts' Kenneth Vargas (C) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammates Ben Baningime (L) and Yan Dhanda (R) | SNS Group

