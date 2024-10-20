It was a resounding start to life at Hearts for new head coach Neil Critchley as the Jambos thrashed St Mirren 4-0 in the Premiership.

Coming into the game looking for their first win of the domestic season, the ex-QPR and Blackpool boss went about it in resounding fashion. Kenneth Vargas got the scoring underway before Daniel Oyegoke netted.

James Wilson and Blair Spittal rounded off scoring on a day where fans and some doubters over Critchley’s appointment were left impressed by this first showing. Omonia come to Tynecastle on Thursday in Conference League action before next weekend’s league derby with Hibs.

Here are 13 of the best photos from matchday one of the Critchley era at Hearts, from an injured star’s appearance to laughs and jokes aplenty.

1 . Watching on His focus will be on recovery from a long-term knee injury for now. But Gerald Taylor was still spotted at Tynecastle to support his teammates. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . First impressions Hearts Assistant Head Coach Mike Garrity gets a glimpse of Tynecastle with Liam Fox, who has been promoted to the first-team fold. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Blocking out hate Hearts show their support for Show Racism the Red Card pre-game. | SNS Group Photo Sales