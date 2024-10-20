It was a resounding start to life at Hearts for new head coach Neil Critchley as the Jambos thrashed St Mirren 4-0 in the Premiership.
Coming into the game looking for their first win of the domestic season, the ex-QPR and Blackpool boss went about it in resounding fashion. Kenneth Vargas got the scoring underway before Daniel Oyegoke netted.
James Wilson and Blair Spittal rounded off scoring on a day where fans and some doubters over Critchley’s appointment were left impressed by this first showing. Omonia come to Tynecastle on Thursday in Conference League action before next weekend’s league derby with Hibs.
Here are 13 of the best photos from matchday one of the Critchley era at Hearts, from an injured star’s appearance to laughs and jokes aplenty.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.