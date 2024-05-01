At both Hearts and Hibs, there may already be glances towards what is to come next season.

The Jambos are within touching distance of securing third place, with an 11-point gap on fourth-placed Kilmarnock with 12 left to play for. Hibs chiefs meanwhile have slammed a bottom six finish as unacceptable and will be keen for improvement next term.

Both Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery have decisions to make when it comes to contract talks. There are two current first-team Jambos out of contract while a couple more are due to head back to their parent clubs.

It could be more of a clearout at Hibs, with club legends amongst the four permanent stars out of contract. There are also a handful of loanees heading back to clubs like Sunderland and Man Utd. Whether both sides try to bring their temporary stars back remains to be seen.

As things stand right now at the time of writing, here are the 13 players who’ll no longer be Hearts or Hibs stars come the summer.

Emiliano Marcondes (Hibs, on loan from Bournemouth) Position - attacking midfielder