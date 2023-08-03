News you can trust since 1873
13 of Hearts best signings over the past ten years including veteran stars, goal scoring strikers & money making midfielders - gallery

The Jambos have made plenty of great (and plenty of not so great) signings in the past decade and here are who we consider to be some of the very best.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 19:02 BST

The summer 2023 transfer window will slam shut in just over a month and Hearts are starting to get some deals over the line after a seemingly slow start.

Michael McGovern, Frankie Kent and Calem Nieuwenhof have all arrived at Tynecastle to boost the first team squad for the new season which kicks off with their Scottish Premiership opener away to St Johnstone on Saturday. Will any of the Jambos new recruits feature on similar lists to this one in the future?

Here are who we rate as some of the very best signings that Hearts have made over the past ten years:

1. Lawrence Shankland

Arriving for an undisclosed fee last summer from Beerschot the Scotland international netted 28 goals in all competitions and Hearts’ fans will be hoping to see similar numbers for years to come

2. Craig Gordon

Celtic’s decision to release the Scotland stopper in 2020 still baffles many to this day but their loss was Hearts’ gain and the 40-year old will hopefully be back between the sticks soon once he has recovered from last season’s devastating injury

3. Stephen Kingsley

The former Falkirk player brought plenty of experience and versatility to Tynecastle and was an incredible capture on a free transfer which he has shown with his consistent performances ever since

4. Liam Boyce

The Northern Irishman terrorised Scottish Premiership defences while at Ross County and he has brought that same energy to Edinburgh following his January 2020 arrival after a spell with Burton Albion

