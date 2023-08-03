The summer 2023 transfer window will slam shut in just over a month and Hearts are starting to get some deals over the line after a seemingly slow start.

Michael McGovern, Frankie Kent and Calem Nieuwenhof have all arrived at Tynecastle to boost the first team squad for the new season which kicks off with their Scottish Premiership opener away to St Johnstone on Saturday. Will any of the Jambos new recruits feature on similar lists to this one in the future?