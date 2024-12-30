It’s a path only the bravest can walk but there’s talk a current Hearts star could face such steps.

Tynecastle goalkeeping deputy Zander Clark is said to be on the Hibs radar with the January transfer window looming. The Easter Road club want to land a new keeper next month and are keen on Rotherham United’s Cameron Dawson, with Clark a player on their radar for the summer, with his Hearts contract expiring.

Clark is seen as a longer-term signing along with other candidates. The 32-year-old has not played competitively since 10 August and is unhappy playing back-up to Craig Gordon, having been number one during the club legend’s serious leg injury.

He wouldn’t be the first to make the move across the city. Plenty of players have done so in the past but with varying levels of success, from record breakers to flops. Here are 13 who have walked the path of playing for both Premiership clubs in Edinburgh.

1 . Ian Westwater One you may have forgotten. Known for time at Dunfermline but played a couple of games for Hearts in his early career and ended his playing days with Hibs, where he became goalkeeping coach.

2 . Andy Watson Joined Hearts from Leeds United in a £70k transfer, part of the squad that came within minutes of winning the 1985–86 Scottish Premier Division. Hibs signed him for £30 before he retired through injury at 29.

3 . Brian Hamilton Made the move from Hibs during the 94/95 season. Had helped Hearts' rivals win the 1991 League Cup. Left for Falkirk the following year.

4 . Paul Hartley The outright top scorer in Hearts-Hibs fixtures since 2000 is a man who played for both clubs. Never found the net for Hibs against Hearts, but in maroon he struck eight times in 15 derby appearances. A hat-trick in the 2006 Scottish Cup semi-final was the pinnacle of his Jambos days. Helped Hibs win the First Division in 1998–99