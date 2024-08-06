They have both looked closer to home for talent - but who else is out there as possible Hearts and Hibs transfer options?

Junior Hoilett has signed for David Gray’s side at Easter Road after time at Aberdeen, while former Livingston, Airdrie and Morton star Nicky Cadden has reunited with brother Chris in Leith following a Barnsley stint.

Hearts have also dipped into the local scene. They have signed Malachi Boateng following a loan at Dundee from Crystal Palace, while Blair Spittal, Ryan Fulton, Yan Dhanda and James Penrice have all moved to Gorgie from Motherwell, Hamilton, Ross County and Livingston respectively.

They aren’t the only ones at Scottish clubs though who could prove interesting options for Hearts and Hibs. The players listed aren’t necessarily being sought by clubs, but ones that could prove interesting if they did shop local again. Here are 13 of the best picks.

1 . Leon King (Rangers, centre-back) If defence is an area in need of sorting, King could be a loan option. Has threatened to break into the Rangers team regularly. A loan would perhaps provide some competition for Hearts or Hibs in the short-term and provide more chances at Ibrox in the long-term. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock, winger) With a year left on his deal and no extension in sight, clubs are circling the Killie playmaker. A decent bid would be needed in this window with Bolton's rumoured bid of £400k turned down, but come January, he could be a bargain. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Adama Sidibeh (St Johnstone, striker) St Johnstone striker has impressed since arriving from the English non-league. Interest has cropped up and there's still plenty of development left in the forward, although whether Saints are willing to part with him after less than a year is another question. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Stephen Kelly (Livingston, midfielder) The midfielder looked at home in the Premiership with Livingston but now in the Championship. Proved he's more than capable of playing at the top table and might fancy another crack at it. | SNS Group Photo Sales