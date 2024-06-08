Transfer silly season is upon us and there are plenty of former Hearts and Hibs stars at the centre of it.

For Steven Naismith, he has already started to add in numbers to his ranks. The head coach has added four stars already ahead of the new term - James Penrice, Yan Dhanda, Blair Spittal and Ryan Fulton.

David Gray has been appointed Hibs head coach this week and will no doubt have signing targets on his mind. Exits are coming thick and fast around the SPFL, with some clubs confirming the departures of players formerly with the teams on both sides of Edinburgh.