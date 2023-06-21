14 Hearts new kit launches from the past as fans wait on 2023/24 strip
Hearts fans are (not-so) patiently waiting on the launch of a new kit ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish football season.
By Craig Fowler
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:40 BST
Rumours are rife – and fake mock-ups have been shared around – with the club taking their time over this presentation due to it being likely linked to their 150th anniversary, which takes place during the upcoming campaign.
Unable to know exactly what the players are going to be decked out in when football restarts, we must instead pacify our yearning for maroon fabric by looking back through the years at previous kit launches.
Here are just a few from the 21st century...
