14 Hearts new kit launches from the past as fans wait on 2023/24 strip

Hearts fans are (not-so) patiently waiting on the launch of a new kit ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish football season.

Rumours are rife – and fake mock-ups have been shared around – with the club taking their time over this presentation due to it being likely linked to their 150th anniversary, which takes place during the upcoming campaign.

Unable to know exactly what the players are going to be decked out in when football restarts, we must instead pacify our yearning for maroon fabric by looking back through the years at previous kit launches.

Here are just a few from the 21st century...

2018/2019 home Modelled by, from left to right, Arnaud Djoum, Don Cowie, Ann Budge, Anthony McDonald and Euan Henderson. You can also see evidence in the background of the Tynecastle pitch having been ripped up before a new hybrid surface was installed.

Home 2017/18 Modelled by John Souttar, Jack Hamilton, and Don Cowie on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. The trio are standing on the Heart of Midlothian.

2016/17 Away A launch that certainly caused a stir! The Rosebery kit is shown here on John Souttar, Igor Rossi, Alim Ozturk, Faycal Rherras and Arnaud Djoum.

2014/15 Home The home kit that would feature predominantly in the Championship title-winning campaign (the fun one). Shown here on Danny Wilson and Kevin McHattie.