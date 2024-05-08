The Scottish Premiership season is drawing to a close and the summer transfer window will soon be open for business. Hearts and Hibs will both be looking to strengthen their squads ahead of the new campaign, and what better place to look for smart signings than the free agent pool?

Many players are entering the end of their current contracts and will be available to sign for free this summer. We’ve taken a look at the list and selected 15 midfielders who won’t cost a penny for either Edinburgh club to sign in just a few weeks’ time.

The players on the list currently play in the EFL Championship, League One or the Scottish Premiership. Take a look at those entering the final stretch of their deals below.

1 . Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United) Fuchs played for Dundee United before his move to Peterborough in 2022. The 26-year-old has also played at right-back but his struggle with injuries this season could be off-putting.

2 . Greg Docherty (Hull City) Docherty came through the Hamilton Accies ranks before joining Rangers in 2018. He also enjoyed a spell with Hibs, where he contributed three goals and five assists in eight appearances. He has been a regular for Hull since his move in 2020.

3 . Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United) Lindsay, who can play in any position across the midfield, started his career at Celtic and spent all of his time in Scotland up until 2019, when he joined Rotherham United. He has made more than 160 appearances for the EFL Championship side.