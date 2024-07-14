16 famous Hearts fans including sporting legends, actors and TV presenters

Hearts fans will be eager to see their team return to action after the summer break, especially with new recruits added to the roster. The Jambos worked their way to a strong third-placed finish last season, with 68 points for the campaign, and a huge 22 points ahead of rivals Hibs.

Like any club, in among the sea of loyal fans, the Jambos have a strong following of famous faces who will be excited to watch their club take to the Scottish Premiership stage again. We’ve put together a list of 16 celebrities who are known to follow their beloved Hearts — let’s take a look at them below.