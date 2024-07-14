16 famous Hearts fans including sporting legends, actors and TV presenters

By Georgia Goulding
Published 14th Jul 2024, 17:03 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 17:09 BST

Celebrities who support the Jambos that you may or may not have been aware of.

Hearts fans will be eager to see their team return to action after the summer break, especially with new recruits added to the roster. The Jambos worked their way to a strong third-placed finish last season, with 68 points for the campaign, and a huge 22 points ahead of rivals Hibs.

Like any club, in among the sea of loyal fans, the Jambos have a strong following of famous faces who will be excited to watch their club take to the Scottish Premiership stage again. We’ve put together a list of 16 celebrities who are known to follow their beloved Hearts — let’s take a look at them below.

Bolton-born, Edinburgh-raised golfer Andrew Oldcorn is a well-known Hearts fan. The three-time European Tour winner often attends matches at Tynecastle.

1. Champion golfer

Bolton-born, Edinburgh-raised golfer Andrew Oldcorn is a well-known Hearts fan. The three-time European Tour winner often attends matches at Tynecastle. Photo: Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie.

2. Cue king

Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie. Photo: Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Edinburgh-born actor Nick Rhys once wore his Hearts scarf on Hollyoaks. He has also appeared in River City, Holby City and NCIS: Los Angeles.

3. Ace actor

Edinburgh-born actor Nick Rhys once wore his Hearts scarf on Hollyoaks. He has also appeared in River City, Holby City and NCIS: Los Angeles. Photo: Matt Crossick

Photo Sales
Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. He has six Olympic golds and can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes.

4. Cycle Star

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. He has six Olympic golds and can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes. Photo: Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hearts FC
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice