16 famous Hearts fans, including TV presenters and Olympians

Here is a list of 16 famous Hearts fans who will be looking forward to the Edinburgh derby at Hibs on December 27

By Gary Flockhart, Paul Clarke
Published 25th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2023, 17:30 GMT

Hearts fans will be enjoying the festive period today and looking ahead to a mouthwatering Edinburgh derby at Hibs on December 27th. It has been a mixed season for the Jambos to date but things are starting to turn around.

Steven Naismith has managed to steady the ship at Hearts but everyone concerned with the club has their eyes firmly on that third place spot in the Scottish Premiership. But it's not just the regular fans who will be following the fortunes of Hibs this season, there are an array of famous supporters who have shown their support for the club and who will no doubt be hoping for a good end to the 2023/24 campaign too.

Let's take a look at those names in the gallery below.

Bolton-born, Edinburgh-raised golfer Andrew Oldcorn is a well-known Hearts fan. The three-time European Tour winner often attends matches at Tynecastle.

1. Champion golfer

Bolton-born, Edinburgh-raised golfer Andrew Oldcorn is a well-known Hearts fan. The three-time European Tour winner often attends matches at Tynecastle. Photo: Photo: Third Party

Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie.

2. Cue king

Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie. Photo: Photo: Third Party

Edinburgh-born actor Nick Rhys once wore his Hearts scarf on Hollyoaks. He has also appeared in River City, Holby City and NCIS: Los Angeles.

3. Ace actor

Edinburgh-born actor Nick Rhys once wore his Hearts scarf on Hollyoaks. He has also appeared in River City, Holby City and NCIS: Los Angeles. Photo: Matt Crossick

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. He has six Olympic golds and can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes.

4. Cycle Star

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. He has six Olympic golds and can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes. Photo: Photo: Getty

