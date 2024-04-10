Steven Naismith is currently beefing up the current Hearts stars but what former Tynecastle men are heading into uncertain contract territory?

Ahead of the 24/25 season, Yan Dhanda, James Penrice and Blair Spittal have all signed pre-contracts to join the club. Others like Beni Baningime and Peter Haring are yet to commit their futures to the team and more business will likely be conducted.

Hearts aren’t the only ones in the negotiating boat, with their grip on third tight heading into the Premiership’s final six matches. There are also some former players of the club who do not know where their football will be played next season.