They’ve both gone shopping here before - so could Hearts and Hibs head back to Australia for talent?

Some of the regulars in Steven Naismith’s arrived from down under, and are now Australian internationals. Kye Rowles, Cammy Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson and Calem Nieuwenhof all arrived from the A-League, while Hibs are no stranger to that market either.

Boss Nick Montgomery was brought in from Central Coast Mariners, with Lewis Miller, Nectar Triantis and Adam Le Fondre all arriving in Edinburgh with recent experience in that division. The summer window is nigh and clubs across Scotland will be looking to maximise their budgets.

Hibs have signed someone from the A-League in the last two summer windows while Hearts have done so in the last three.

With the English game growing lucrative, Australia has proven a reliable place to accrue talent who can make a sustained impact. Looking at a range of factors and positions, here are 17 A-League stars who could be good fits for Hearts and Hibs in the summer if they decided to continue their transfer trend.

Jorrit Hendrix (Western Sydney Wanderers) A defensive midfielder out of contract this summer. Been a regular for Wanderers after Nieuwenhof's exit, and packs plenty of top European experience with PSV, Spartak Moscow, Feyenoord and Dusseldorf.

Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) Back down under after joining Celtic last summer. Needs regular minutes and Edinburgh could be a landing spot for the winger who shone in the A-League last season with his current club.

Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City) The striker didn't shine at Hibs first time round but has scored 113 times in just 161 games for Melbourne City. A goalscorer if given chances.