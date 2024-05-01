They’ve both gone shopping here before - so could Hearts and Hibs head back to Australia for talent?
Some of the regulars in Steven Naismith’s arrived from down under, and are now Australian internationals. Kye Rowles, Cammy Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson and Calem Nieuwenhof all arrived from the A-League, while Hibs are no stranger to that market either.
Boss Nick Montgomery was brought in from Central Coast Mariners, with Lewis Miller, Nectar Triantis and Adam Le Fondre all arriving in Edinburgh with recent experience in that division. The summer window is nigh and clubs across Scotland will be looking to maximise their budgets.
Hibs have signed someone from the A-League in the last two summer windows while Hearts have done so in the last three.
With the English game growing lucrative, Australia has proven a reliable place to accrue talent who can make a sustained impact. Looking at a range of factors and positions, here are 17 A-League stars who could be good fits for Hearts and Hibs in the summer if they decided to continue their transfer trend.
