It’s been an up and down year but Hearts fans supporting their team has remained a constant throughout 2024.
The Jambos started the year on a high, winning games aplenty and finishing third in the Premiership. That sealed European football until Christmas at least but the 24/25 campaign is not going to plan.
Now under the management of Neil Critchley, the team finds itself near the bottom reaches of the league and out of Europe. The first half of 2025 is set to be huge for Hearts and will dictate what comes the rest of the year.
Regardless of what transpires, Hearts fans will continue to back the club. Here are 17 of the best fan photos from the calendar year past.
