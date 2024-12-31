The 17 best images of Hearts fans in 2024: European marches, derby marches and watching from a van

Here are the best photos of Hearts fans throughout 2024 from European packed houses to derby day light show.

It’s been an up and down year but Hearts fans supporting their team has remained a constant throughout 2024.

The Jambos started the year on a high, winning games aplenty and finishing third in the Premiership. That sealed European football until Christmas at least but the 24/25 campaign is not going to plan.

Now under the management of Neil Critchley, the team finds itself near the bottom reaches of the league and out of Europe. The first half of 2025 is set to be huge for Hearts and will dictate what comes the rest of the year.

Regardless of what transpires, Hearts fans will continue to back the club. Here are 17 of the best fan photos from the calendar year past.

Fans watch on from on top of a van during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round match between Spartans and Hearts in January.

Fans watch on from on top of a van during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round match between Spartans and Hearts in January. | SNS Group

Hearts fans celebrate after Jorge Grant scored to put Hearts 1-0 up against Aberdeen in the league last campaign.

Hearts fans celebrate after Jorge Grant scored to put Hearts 1-0 up against Aberdeen in the league last campaign. | SNS Group

The Scottish Cup took Hearts to Airdrie in January.

The Scottish Cup took Hearts to Airdrie in January. | SNS Group

Ultras marched to the first derby of the season.

Ultras marched to the first derby of the season. | SNS Group

