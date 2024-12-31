It’s been an up and down year but Hearts fans supporting their team has remained a constant throughout 2024.

The Jambos started the year on a high, winning games aplenty and finishing third in the Premiership. That sealed European football until Christmas at least but the 24/25 campaign is not going to plan.

Now under the management of Neil Critchley, the team finds itself near the bottom reaches of the league and out of Europe. The first half of 2025 is set to be huge for Hearts and will dictate what comes the rest of the year.

Regardless of what transpires, Hearts fans will continue to back the club. Here are 17 of the best fan photos from the calendar year past.

1 . Unusual setting Fans watch on from on top of a van during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round match between Spartans and Hearts in January. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Granting a wish Hearts fans celebrate after Jorge Grant scored to put Hearts 1-0 up against Aberdeen in the league last campaign. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . On the road to lower leagues The Scottish Cup took Hearts to Airdrie in January. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Ultras on the move Ultras marched to the first derby of the season. | SNS Group Photo Sales