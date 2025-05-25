Hearts fans are looking forward to the Derek McInnes era at Tynecastle as a busy summer transfer window dawns.

A tough Premiership season was endured amid a bottom six finish with Steven Naismith then Neil Critchley sacked as head coach. Fans supported the team through thick and thin regardless in a term that’s taken them abroad into Europe plus up and down the nation.

Now with Tony Bloom’s proposed investment on the table, supporters will hope it can take Hearts into a position of strength consistently. Charting the journey from pre season to matchday 38, here are some of the best photos of Hearts fans in this season now past.

1 . Kick off The season started off with supporters marchinh along the Maroon Mile ahead of the Leyton Orient friendly. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Competitive start The Premiership term begins versus Rangers. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Meeting a legend Gary Locke with punters in Plzen | SNS Group Photo Sales