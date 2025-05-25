17 brilliant photos of Hearts fans this season as support goes continental cheering Jambos in tough campaign

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 25th May 2025, 18:33 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 18:33 BST

Here are some of the best photos of Hearts fans throughout the campaign.

Hearts fans are looking forward to the Derek McInnes era at Tynecastle as a busy summer transfer window dawns.

A tough Premiership season was endured amid a bottom six finish with Steven Naismith then Neil Critchley sacked as head coach. Fans supported the team through thick and thin regardless in a term that’s taken them abroad into Europe plus up and down the nation.

Now with Tony Bloom’s proposed investment on the table, supporters will hope it can take Hearts into a position of strength consistently. Charting the journey from pre season to matchday 38, here are some of the best photos of Hearts fans in this season now past.

1. Kick off

The season started off with supporters marchinh along the Maroon Mile ahead of the Leyton Orient friendly. | SNS Group

2. Competitive start

The Premiership term begins versus Rangers. | SNS Group

Gary Locke with punters in Plzen

3. Meeting a legend

Gary Locke with punters in Plzen | SNS Group

4. Selfie time

There was a chance for young Hearts fans to meet one of their heroes ahead of facing Viktoria Plzen. | SNS Group

