Hearts fans are looking forward to the Derek McInnes era at Tynecastle as a busy summer transfer window dawns.
A tough Premiership season was endured amid a bottom six finish with Steven Naismith then Neil Critchley sacked as head coach. Fans supported the team through thick and thin regardless in a term that’s taken them abroad into Europe plus up and down the nation.
Now with Tony Bloom’s proposed investment on the table, supporters will hope it can take Hearts into a position of strength consistently. Charting the journey from pre season to matchday 38, here are some of the best photos of Hearts fans in this season now past.
