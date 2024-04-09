Hearts have already been busy snapping up players on pre-contracts this summer and although Hibs haven’t been as proactive as their city rivals it is likely that the free agent market will be somewhere they will shop for a few bargains.

Bringing players to the Scottish Premiership for the first time can be a gamble, some take to the league very well and while others struggle with the physicality and speed of the league. The smart decision can often be to look at players who have previously performed well in the Scottish top flight.

With that in mind, here is a look at 17 players, all who have previously played in the Scottish Premiership that Hearts and Hibs could snap up for nothing on pre-contract deals right now or this summer from the EFL…

The versatile ex-England youth man can play in defence or midfield. He has had loan spells at Rangers and Aberdeen in the past. Dom Ball, Ipswich Town

The centre-back has been on the books at St Johnstone in the past. Jason Kerr, Wigan Athletic

The left-footed defender had a year-long spell at Rangers from 2021 to 2022. Jack Simpson, Leyton Orient

The right-back, formerly of Inverness Caledonian Thistle and St Johnstone, is due to become a free agent in late June. Shaun Rooney, Fleetwood Town