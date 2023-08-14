17 former Hearts players who have been on the move this summer transfer window

There is a certainly curiosity when it comes to former players at your football club and what they’re getting up to these days.
Have they exceeded your past perception of their long-term prospects when they left the club? Or have they become the type to fail to live up to your potential? Sometimes it’s just nice to know a player has landed on their feet, whether it’s one who brought many happy memories or those who, while they may have struggled at your team, always looked like they were giving it their everything.
There have been many former Jambos on the move over the course of the current transfer window so far. We have found 17 players, though this didn’t include those who made the switch from one non-league team to another, as is sure to have happened below the SPFL level several times over, and those who only left Tynecastle this past summer.
1. Armand Gnanduillet
The French striker spent a year at Tynecastle between January 2021 and January 2022. This summer he moved from Le Mans to Dunkerque, going up a division to the second tier of French football. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
2. Lewis Moore
The former youth academy graduate made 26 appearances for Hearts scattered across six years in the first team. This summer he made the switch from Queen's Park to Kelty Hearts. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. Taylor Moore
A loanee from Bristol City for the 2021/22 season, Moore moved to French second-tier side Valenciennes last month. It was a return home, of sorts, as Moore spent most of his childhood living in France. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. Ellis Simms
The loanee from Everton for the second half of the 2021/22 season made a big-money move this summer to Coventry City in the English Championship. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group