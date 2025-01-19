Hearts and Hibs could both look to take advantage of the pre-contract market if a player they like becomes available.

Bargains are being sought up and down the land but January isn’t usually the ideal time to land them. The summer is more of an opportune time for bigger refreshments and landing players coming out of terms at other clubs can be a key pillar of recruitment.

Something all managers will be keen to have in some shape or form is Premiership experience, and that is exactly what the players on this list have. From various different clubs, they have all performed at Scottish top flight level.

These stars aren’t exactly on the radar of clubs like Hearts and Hibs, more so, a gauge of the type of talent out there in the pre-contract market should it be explored. Hearts used it prominently last term when signing James Penrice, Blair Spittal and Yan Dhanda.

Here’s a list of 17 of the best ex-Premiership players out of contract in the summer.