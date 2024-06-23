17 impressive and eye-opening SPFL transfers so far as Hearts and Hibs eye new signings

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 08:33 BST

A look at some of the most impressive deals to be done throughout the SPFL as Hibs and Hearts look to strengthen their squads.

Clubs up and down the SPFL are already hard at work preparing for the new season with the summer transfer window already open and booming. Deals are a little slower getting over the line when it comes to the big clubs in Europe due to Euro 2024 and Copa America taking place this summer, but we have still seen plenty of deals.

Retained lists have helps kickstart the action, with plenty of released players finding new clubs so far. Hearts have already got the ball rolling with their summer business, while Hibs will likely see action pick up now that their new boss David Gray has had chance to get his feet under the table. In the meantime, we have rounded up some of the most impressive deals throughout the SPFL so far. Take a look below.

Aberdeen to Rangers

1. Connor Barron

Aberdeen to Rangers | Getty Images

AC Milan to Rangers

2. Clinton Nsiala Makengo

AC Milan to Rangers | AC Milan via Getty Images

Hibs to Raith Rovers

3. Paul Hanlon

Hibs to Raith Rovers | Getty Images

St Johnstone to Aberdeen

4. Dimitar Mitov

St Johnstone to Aberdeen | Getty Images

