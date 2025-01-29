We’re approaching the final countdown stage and clubs around the nation are ramping up their transfer business.

It’s been a frantic January at Hearts with plenty of comings and goings. Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum have all arrived while Liam Boyce, Daniel Oyegoke and Kye Rowles have moved on.

There is scope for more business at Tynecastle too while Hibs have clinched their first signing in Alasana Manneh. They have had a couple of exits too in the form of Jake Doyle-Hayes and Josh O’Connor. Nohan Kenneh has moved to Ross County on loan.

Who else could be on the move come the end of the winter transfer window that ends on February 3rd? We take a look at some possible players, including Hearts and Hibs faces of the past and present.

1 . Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) Winger has made just two league starts for Rangers this season. Linked to a host of EFL clubs. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Alex Valle (Celtic) Alex Valle has been on loan at Celtic but is set to join Como. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Luke Amos (Hibs) Midfielder has already stated that he's open to a 'fresh opportunity' this month | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . James Scott (St Mirren) Former Hibs loanee has been linked to moves in the Championship. | SNS Group Photo Sales